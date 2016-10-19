PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/19/16 -- Adaptive Insights, the only pure-play cloud vendor to be named a leader in strategic cloud corporate performance management (CPM), today announced enhancements to its Adaptive Suite that make the industry's easiest-to-use CPM platform even more intuitive and simple to deploy. The enhancements, available now in the Adaptive Suite 2016.3 release, enable the use of cloud CPM software to become even more pervasive across enterprise environments so that organizations of all sizes can manage growth, ensure sustainability and enable maximum corporate performance. An ever-expanding community of finance and business users will find it even easier to model, analyze and report on their data as they leverage completely redesigned modeling interfaces; new visualizations for enriched financial and operational analysis; and enhanced enterprise-ready features.

"As the office of the CFO is increasingly seen as the driver of strategy, finance teams need access to tools that can manage the growing volume and complexity of data and uncover the insights needed to transform the business," said Bhaskar Himatsingka, chief product officer of Adaptive Insights. "Adaptive Insights is committed to ensuring that CPM software can be rapidly deployed across the organization and embraced by users at all levels. In doing so, organizations of all sizes -- from nonprofit and higher education to software, manufacturing, healthcare and more -- can engage in the collaboration required to break down data silos and maximize corporate performance."

According to a recent survey, CFOs give their teams high marks in the areas of management reporting and data gathering for budgets, but would like to see improvement in the areas of analytics and collaboration with other parts of the business. This same survey indicates that CFOs intend to rely on technology and training to develop these skills -- skills that will need to be developed if finance teams are to become the strategic leaders their organizations expect. In fact, CFOs estimate that today only 11-25% of their teams' time is spent on strategic tasks, but expect that number to grow to 25-50% by 2020.

"Technology has the potential to not only transform the financials within an organization, but to truly elevate the Office of Finance to a far more strategic role," said Toph Whitmore, principal analyst, Blue Hill Research. "However, in order to be adopted, that same technology has to be embraced cross-functionally, easy to use, and seamlessly deployed. By continuing to simplify the use and adoption of CPM software, Adaptive Insights is transforming the finance function at enterprises far and wide."

In-Memory Architecture, New Modeling, and Visualization Drive User Adoption

Key to the widespread adoption of the Adaptive Suite is its unified, in-memory architecture, which provides real-time access to accurate information across the organization. The modern architecture stores one set of data in memory -- without requiring it to be "replicated" to multiple persistent stores -- which results in fast propagation of data for real-time analytics and reporting. This ensures accuracy and allows finance and business users alike to confidently operate from a single source of data. Today, more than 3,000 organizations worldwide use the Adaptive Suite for corporate performance management.

Enhancements to the Adaptive Suite include:

Visualizations for Enriched Financial and Operational Analysis --The new release continues to make analytics pervasive across the suite with single-click waterfall charts for variance analytics -- available right in the context of planning -- and geo maps that allow analysts to visualize metrics associated with geographies. The new capabilities further the Adaptive Insights pervasive analytics initiative that aims to embed analytics into the financial and operational planning applications needed to run the business.

More Powerful Reporting and Modeling -- The new release further streamlines report creation via a completely redesigned web report builder, called the Matrix Report Builder, that makes it even easier to generate, distribute, and consume reports. In addition, enhancements to modeled sheets make it easier to model and report on complex data that doesn't fit neatly into cubes, such as employee records and capital projects. As always, users can continue to leverage the suite's rich reporting capabilities across the web, Excel and mobile platforms.

Enhanced Enterprise Features -- New APIs simplify large scale user management, and a new enterprise-ready installer enables large-scale deployments of Adaptive OfficeConnect, the company's software that allows users to leverage Microsoft Office applications to generate high-quality reports, board books, and presentations.

About Adaptive Insights

Adaptive Insights is the recognized leader in cloud corporate performance management (CPM). Via its software as a service (SaaS) platform, the company offers capabilities for budgeting, forecasting, reporting, consolidation, dashboards, and analytics that empower finance, sales, and other business leaders with insight to drive true competitive advantage. The Adaptive Suite is sold direct or is available through Adaptive Insights' robust cloud CPM channel ecosystem of 200+ partners, including Accenture, Armanino, BDO, CohnReznick, Deloitte, Intacct, KPMG, McGladrey, Plex Systems, and Workday. NetSuite also offers Adaptive Planning as its NetSuite Financial Planning Module.

More than 3,000 companies in 85 countries use Adaptive Insights. These range from midsize companies and nonprofits to large corporations, including AAA, Boston Scientific, CORT, Epcor, NetSuite, Philips, P.F. Chang's, and Siemens. Adaptive Insights is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif. For more information, visit www.AdaptiveInsights.com, the Adaptive Insights Blog, and follow Adaptive Insights on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

