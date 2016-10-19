sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

BH MACRO LIMITED - Management Fee Arrangement

PR Newswire
London, October 19

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(an authorised closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 46235)

19 October 2016

Revised management fee arrangements

The Company and its manager, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP (the "Manager"), have agreed that the Manager will waive its entitlement to a management fee in respect of any performance-related growth of the Company from 3 October 2016 onwards.

In addition, Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited will not charge the Company an operational services fee in respect of any performance-related growth of the Company's investment from 3 October 2016 onwards.

The performance fee payable to the Manager by the Company will not be affected by these arrangements.

Enquiries

Brevan Howard:

Dan Riggs
020 7022 6236

Northern Trust:

Sharon Williams
01481 745436


