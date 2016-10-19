Despite the soaring solar markets of China and India, and the emergent growth of Brazil and South Africa's solar industries, the BRICS countries (the aforementioned nations, plus Russia) are still falling way short of the required investment to meet climate-change mitigation policies. That is the conclusion of a recent study by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), which puts forward a "blended finance" as the most likely way for these nations to plug the whole in the BRICS wall. In 2015, the IEEFA finds, a total of $130 billion was invested by BRICS countries in renewable energy development, and despite announced policies among the five nations for this year amounting to the equivalent of $177 billion investment, that is still some way short of the level of funding required to enable these countries to tackle their climate change obligations. The IEEFA data shows that China's 2015 investment of $102.9 billion in clean energy was far and away the largest spend, but is still below the average $124.4 billion required if it is to abide by the targets ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...