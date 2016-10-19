TAMPA, FL--(Marketwired - October 19, 2016) - Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated ("SYKES" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SYKE), a global business process outsourcing (BPO) leader in providing comprehensive inbound customer engagement services to Global 2000 companies, announced today it will release financial results for the third-quarter ended September 30, 2016, on October 31, 2016, after the market close. The Company intends to issue a brief advisory release informing the market about the posting of its third quarter 2016 financial results after the market close on October 31, 2016. Subsequent to the advisory release, the Company will post its financial results for the quarter to its website, which can then be viewed at either www.sykes.com (under the "Investor Relations" section, sub-section "Investor News") or at: http://investor.sykes.com/company/investors/investor-news/default.aspx.

SYKES' management team will conduct a conference call on November 1, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss third-quarter 2016 results. The discussion will be carried live on the Internet and can be accessed via SYKES' web site at http://investor.sykes.com/company/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. Replay of the conference call via the Internet will be available at http://services.choruscall.com/links/sykes161101.html until November 1, 2017.

About Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated

SYKES is a global business process outsourcing (BPO) leader in providing comprehensive inbound customer engagement services to Global 2000 companies, primarily in the communications, financial services, healthcare, technology, transportation and retail industries. SYKES' differentiated end-to-end service platform effectively engages consumers at every touch point in their customer lifecycle, starting from digital marketing and acquisition to customer support, technical support, up-sell/cross-sell and retention. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, with customer contact engagement centers throughout the world, SYKES provides its services through multiple communication channels encompassing phone, e-mail, web, chat, social media and digital self-service. Utilizing its integrated onshore/offshore and virtual at-home agent delivery models, SYKES serves its clients through two geographic operating segments: the Americas (United States, Canada, Latin America, India and the Asia Pacific region) and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). SYKES also provides various enterprise support services in the Americas and fulfillment services in EMEA, which include order processing, inventory control, product delivery and product returns handling. For additional information please visit www.sykes.com.

