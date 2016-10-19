EMMEN, SWITZERLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 10/19/16 -- ALSO (SIX: ALSN) and Innovix Distribution (Innovix) have agreed on a strategic partnership to bring a wide range of local and global vertical-focused cloud services to SMB and Enterprise customers in South-East Asia and Hong Kong in November 2016. Both companies are joining forces to make the ALSO Cloud Marketplace platform available to 5,500 of Innovix's channel partners starting in Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong, with plans to expand further in the region.

The partnership provides ALSO with the opportunity to expand services from its catalogue to Innovix's customers. Right from the start, well-known international cloud service providers and local vertical-focused ISVs will have a new platform to offer a broad range of services.

"This partnership is an important milestone for ALSO in our strategic effort to expand business opportunities with our partners in dynamic new regions. We already serve 15 markets in Europe directly and 15 more through our partners in the UK and the Middle-East. Our partnership with Innovix will expand our footprint even further," said Gustavo Moller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG.

"Innovix is accelerating its cloud services offering to serve an expanding list of partners, including ISVs, hosters and managed service providers. The strategic partnership with ALSO provides us with a world-class cloud marketplace platform that will enable us to provide exceptional customer experience to our partners. We look forward to working together with ALSO to expand our renowned service and product offerings," said Edmand Cheung, Group Managing Director of Innovix Distribution.

ALSO Holding AG (Emmen/Switzerland) brings providers and buyers of the ICT industry together. The company offers services at all levels of the ICT value chain from a single source. In the European B2B marketplace, ALSO bundles logistics services, financial services, supply services, solution services, digital services, and IT services together into individual service packages. ALSO's portfolio contains more than 160 000 articles from some 350 vendors. The Group has around 3 880 employees throughout Europe. In fiscal year 2015 (closing on December 31), the company generated net sales of 7.8 billion euros. The majority shareholder of ALSO Holding AG is the Droege Group, Dusseldorf, Germany. Further information is available at http://www.also.com.

Droege Group

(Major shareholder)

Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent consulting and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made restructuring programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family-equity business model. The group carries out direct investments with own equity in corporate subsidiaries and medium-sized companies in "special situations". The motto of "The Art of Implementation" has made the group a pioneer of hands-on implementation-oriented corporate development. Droege Group demonstrates its implementation excellence daily within its own portfolio. The entrepreneurially platforms of the Droege Group are aligned to current megatrends (mobility, prevention, digitalization, demography, etc.). Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines our actions. In this way Droege Group has successfully gained a position in domestic and international markets and operates with over 120 companies in 30 countries. In 2015 the sales volume of Droege Group was 9.2 billion euros. More information: http://www.droege-group.com

Innovix Distribution (Hong Kong/Singapore/Malaysia) Innovix Distribution is one of Asia's leading technology distributors, which draws on a unique set of strengths in technology distribution to create growth for its partners - it combines unrivalled technical and marketing expertise with a comprehensive range of proven and innovative technologies. As an operating unit under JTH Group, Innovix Distribution has deep local and industry knowledge and an exceptional ability to execute. Firmly rooted in Asia, it offers customers a rich selection of established and emerging technologies combined with a desire to exceed their expectations. Innovix has physical locations in Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong. JTH Group is part of Jardine Matheson Group. Further information is available at http://www.innovix.com/, http://www.jardines.com/ and http://www.jthgroup.com/.

