

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Donald Trump will reportedly look to rattle Hillary Clinton by inviting two surprise guests to the third and final presidential debate on Wednesday.



Numerous media reports said Trump's guests at the debate will include the half-brother of President Barack Obama as well as the mother of a victim of the 2012 attack on U.S. facilities in Benghazi, Libya.



Malik Obama, who shares the same father with the president, has expressed support for Trump and has blamed Clinton for making the situation in Libya worse by toppling Moammar Gadhafi.



Trump's guest list will also include Patricia Smith, whose son Sean died in the attack in Benghazi and was highly critical of Clinton in a speech at the Republican National Convention in July.



The invitations from Trump are seen as part of an effort to get under Clinton's skin in a debate that could be crucial to the real estate tycoon changing the recent momentum of the race for the White House.



Meanwhile, Clinton is also reportedly inviting some high-profile guests to the debate, including Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.



Whitman, who ran for Governor of California as a Republican, endorsed Clinton earlier this year and has donated a significant amount of money to her campaign.



The outspoken Cuban also attended the first presidential debate and has publicly sparred with Trump, going so far as to call his fellow billionaire 'bats--- crazy.'



The final face-to-face matchup between Clinton and Trump will take place at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas beginning at 9 pm ET on Wednesday.



(Photo: Michael Vadon)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX