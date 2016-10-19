Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentglobal video services marketreport. This research report also lists 24 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

In 2015, the global video services market was valued at USD 62.65 billion, and it will grow at a CAGR of 24.34% to reach USD 186.2 billion by 2020.

Video streaming services allow viewers to view videos or any digital content free of cost. One of the popular online platforms for video streaming services is YouTube, which allows viewers to watch, rate, share, and give feedback about videos. Most often, video streaming services are interactive, and content providers can measure its popularity by counting the number of views.

More than 60% of the marketing professionals confirm that video advertising through an online platform is the most effective form of marketing and it gives the highest ROI. However, viewers prefer to watch advertisements that are not longer than 15 seconds. Short and innovative video ads attract a larger number of viewers.

Competitive scenario

The global video services market is highly competitive because of the presence of many large players. Intense competition and increasing technological advances are significant risk factors for vendors. Vendors are competing based on features, technology, video quality, and price. During the forecast period, the competition will become more intense as vendors adopt advanced technologies to gain competitive advantages.

"Vendors are investing in planning, designing, developing, acquiring new players, and expanding existing facilities. Technological innovations and creativity play a significant role in driving the market growth. To sustain in the competitive market, vendors have to develop new ideas and technologies and stay up-to-date with the emerging technologies that could influence the service lines," says Ujjwal Doshi, a lead media and entertainmentservices analyst from Technavio

Top six video services market vendors

Amazon.com

Amazon.com also offers Amazon Prime, an annual membership program that includes unlimited free shipping of various items, access to unlimited instant streaming of various movies and TV episodes. It also offers new, refurbished, unique, and used products in various categories that include music, video games, sports and outdoors, electronics and computers, and books. With Amazon Prime membership, the user has an option to purchase video subscriptions to Starz, Showtime, and other streaming entertainment channels through Amazon Video. They also have access to Prime Video titles.

Apple

Apple offers video services through Apple OTT, VOD, and live streaming on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, and PC with HTTP live streaming technology by Apple. The company has a strong operational network, which is inclusive of more than 425 retail stores in 14 countries and online stores over 50 countries. The company invests heavily in R&D to develop the world's most innovative products and solutions.

Google

Google offers online VOD services through Google Play Movies and TV. A viewer can watch movies and TV online through the Google Play website or the app offered by Google Play Movies and TV for iOS, Android, and Roku. As of 2015, the VOD service offered by Google Play Movies and TV was available in 102 countries, whereas TV shows were available in a limited number of countries, including Canada, the US, the UK, Germany, France, Austria, Australia, and Japan.

Hulu

Hulu broadcasts a range of TV shows, movies, and other telecasts for viewers. In July 2015, it offered free trials of its showtime programs to viewers for a period of 30 days. The company intends to launch an ad-free subscription service, which will allow viewers to watch the show without any interruption. Apple Watch also offers remote control services for Hulu, allowing for easy navigation.

Netflix

Netflix operates through three major business segments: Domestic streaming, international streaming, and domestic DVD. The revenues of domestic and international streaming segments are generated from video streaming on a monthly membership basis. The revenue of the domestic DVD segment is realized from the monthly membership fees for services that include DVD-by-mail. As of December 2015, the company served more than 50 million streaming members, in more than 75 countries, providing over 1 billion hours of TV shows and movies per month.

YouTube

Most of the content on YouTube is uploaded by individual users. Media corporations such as CBS, Vevo, Hulu, and the BBC offer their material with the help of YouTube, as a part of the YouTube partnership program. In addition, a free-to-view option provided by YouTube is another major reason for its growing popularity, and most of its revenue is generated through the ad-supported business model.

