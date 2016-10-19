Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2016) - JM Fund Management Inc. ("Firm") is pleased to announce that the JM Catalyst Fund ("Fund") received two 1st place awards at the 2016 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards held on October 18, 2016. The Fund was awarded 1st place for both the Best 5-year Return and Best 5-year Sharpe Ratio in the Multi-Strategy Category.

This is the 6th consecutive year that the Fund has been presented with an award at the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, the highest honour in Canada's hedge fund industry.

"We are pleased and honoured to receive both these awards," says Jan Mizrahi, Portfolio Manager and CEO of JM Fund Management Inc. "Along with the other awards we've won, really affirms the consistent success of our disciplined investment strategy."

To be considered for an Award, funds must be domiciled in Canada. The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards help investors identify the most exceptional hedge funds of the year. The awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30, with Fundata Canada managing the tabulation of the data to determine the winners.

About JM Fund Management Inc.

JM Fund Management Inc. is a Canadian based Investment Management Firm dedicated to producing superior risk-adjusted returns. The Firm manages the JM Catalyst Fund LP - a multi-strategy hedge fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to provide long-term capital growth through superior securities selection by taking both long and short investment positions in equity, debt and option securities and through strategic trading. The allocation of long and short positions will vary depending on the opportunities the Manager believes have the best reward per unit of risk.

