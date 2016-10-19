EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/19/16 -- Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. (the "Company") (TSX: LIQ) will conduct a conference call on November 10, 2016, following its previously released financial results, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016. The details of the conference call are as follows:

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2016 Time: 7:30 a.m. MT Participants: Stephen Bebis, President and CEO Matthew Rudd, Senior Vice President and CFO Local Access Number: 416-340-2216 Toll-Free Access: 1-866-223-7781

An archived recording of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call until November 17, 2016, by dialling: 905-694-9451 or Toll-Free Access: 1-800-408-3053. The required Passcode is: 1857021.

About Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd.

Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. is a publicly traded corporation that indirectly operates 252 retail liquor stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Alaska, Kentucky and New Jersey. Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol LIQ. For additional information about Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd., visit www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.liquorstoresna.ca.

