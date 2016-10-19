Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2016) - Canamex Resources Corp. (TSXV: CSQ) (OTCQX: CNMXF) (FSE: CX6) ("Canamex" or the "Company") ("CSQ" or the "Company") announces further to its News Release dated September 7, 2016 that the TSX Venture Exchange has agreed to an Effective Date for the Company's 4:1 consolidation.

CSQ will commence trading on a post-consolidated basis at market open on Thursday, October 20, 2016 (the "Effective Date"). A Letter of Transmittal will be mailed to registered shareholders with instructions on how to exchange old share certificate(s) for new share certificate(s) of CSQ. There will is no change of name with this consolidation.

The Company presently has 133,199,721 common shares issued and outstanding. Upon completion of the Consolidation the Company will have approximately 33,299,930 post-consolidation common shares issued and outstanding.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

SIGNED: "Mark Billings"

Mark Billings, Chairman and CEO

Contact: (514) 296-1641, mbillings@canamex.us

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements in relation to the proposed Consolidation. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that the Company does not obtain all necessary regulatory approvals to the Consolidation. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.