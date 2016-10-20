

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) announced earnings for its third quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $157.40 million, or $0.64 per share. This was up from $60.62 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $2.10 billion. This was up from $1.95 billion last year.



Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $157.40 Mln. vs. $60.62 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 159.7% -EPS (Q3): $0.64 vs. $0.25 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 156.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q3): $2.10 Bln vs. $1.95 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.7%



