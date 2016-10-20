

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release September figures for unemployment, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 5.6 percent, while the participation rate is pegged at 64.8 percent - up from 64.7 percent in August. The economy is expected to have added 15,000 jobs following the loss of 3,900 in the previous month.



Australia also will see Q3 results for the business confidence index from NAB; in the previous three months, the score was +2.



Japan will provide September figures for department store sales and convenience store sales. In August, department store sales fell 6.0 percent on year and convenience store sales added 0.6 percent.



Hong Kong will release consumer price figures for September; in August, the inflation rate was 4.3 percent.



The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 5.00 percent.



