sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 20.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 550 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

38,31 Euro		-0,123
-0,32 %
WKN: A1J4U0 ISIN: US6092071058 Ticker-Symbol: KTF 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,016
38,785
19.10.
38,30
38,53
19.10.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC38,31-0,32 %