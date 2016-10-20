

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian pipeline company Enbridge Inc. Wednesday announced lay offs of about 5 percent of its workforce.



About 530 positions are going to be affected by the decision, with 370 in Canada and 160 in the U.S. Enbridge employs about 11,000 people, primarily in Canada and the U.S.



According to Enbridge Spokeswoman Suzanne Wilton, the work force reductions are part of an organizational review launched earlier this year, and are 'not related to the Spectra combination.'



In September, Enbridge agreed to buy Houston-based Spectra Energy for C$37 billion deal to create one of the largest energy pipeline company in the North America.



'Enbridge launched the organizational review in the first quarter of 2016. It is focused on what we need to do to achieve our strategy of growth and diversification, enhance our competitiveness, and allow us to capitalize on opportunities now and into the future,' Wilton said.



