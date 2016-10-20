TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 10/19/16 -- Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX: HBP) (FRANKFURT: HBP) ("Helix" or the "Company"), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, is pleased to announce that its poster entitled: CAR-T cells harboring camelid single domain antibody as targeting agent to CEACAM6 antigen in pancreatic cancer will be presented on Friday, October 21, 2016 during the AACR Conference on Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy which is taking place on October 20th through to the 23rd, 2016 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, Massachusetts.

The poster describes the Company's on-going work in applying camelid single domain antibody in making chimeric antigen receptor T cells ("CAR-T"). The poster provides preliminary data showing that a CAR-T construct based on camelid single domain antibody that targets CEACAM6 is effective in an animal pancreatic tumor model.

"We are delighted to report on our continuing progress with CAR-T in solid tumor. The data we will be presenting at the conference along with some of the other research we are currently conducting, we believe will form the basis upon which the Company will be able to build a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for solid tumor using CAR-T technology," said Heman Chao, Chief Scientific Officer.

The poster will be shown on Friday, October 21, 2016 during Poster Session A at the Back Bay Conference Room Boston Marriott Copley Place. A copy of the poster will be available on the Company's website (http://www.helixbiopharma.com).

About Helix BioPharma Corp.

Helix BioPharma Corp. is an immuno-oncology company specializing in the field of cancer therapy. The company is actively developing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of cancer based on its proprietary technologies. Helix's product development initiatives include its novel L-DOS47 new drug candidate. Helix is currently listed on the TSX and FSE under the symbol "HBP".

