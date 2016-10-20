

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $11.46 million, or $0.10 per share. This was higher than $9.88 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.03 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 11.6% to $161.25 million. This was down from $182.46 million last year.



Helix Energy Solutions earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $11.46 Mln. vs. $9.88 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.0% -EPS (Q3): $0.10 vs. $0.09 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.03 -Revenue (Q3): $161.25 Mln vs. $182.46 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -11.6%



