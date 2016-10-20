sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 20.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 550 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,627 Euro		+0,086
+1,01 %
WKN: A0JD3R ISIN: US42330P1075 Ticker-Symbol: CTV 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,84
9,018
19.10.
8,84
8,985
19.10.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC
HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC8,627+1,01 %