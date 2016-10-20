Dutch APG Says a Long Term and Sustainable Investment is the Biggest Drive for Returns

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch pension fund APG shared insights on long term investment today during a press conference in Guangzhou, China, indicating its long-term investment oriented strategy and highlighting its partnership with China's E Fund.

E Fund and APG has made an agreement to develop a long term strategic alliance since they signed the LOI this June (http://finance.yahoo.com/news/chinas-e-fund-signs-loi-130700640.html). The two leading asset management institutions in China and Netherlandsare currently leveraging on each other's expertise by exchanging information in the areas of pension administration, asset management and ICT.

Ronald Wuijster, Chief Client Officer of APG Asset Management, says APG keeps its eyes closely onChina's pension reform, and it is glad to see the blooming opportunities that is brought to the China market. He looks forward to strengthening the communication with E Fund.

During the conference, Wuijster points out how investors allocate assets under a low interest rate circumstance. Areas like the United States, Europe and Japan have been conducting quantitative easing as their monetary policies since the financial crisis in 2008. Though the economy has bounced back gradually, the side-effect of QE has created a worldwide low interest rate phenomenon; negative interest rates have affected a few countries as well.

In response to that, Wuijster thinks investors should diversify their assets in different markets, either globally or domestically, to ensure the dynamic of their investment. When facing factors like debt crisis and demographic change that affect the global economy, he also suggests investors to constantly adjust their allocation between different areas within varied asset classes.

From a long-term investing perspective, Wuijster mentions that real assets like real estate and infrastructure can also be the investing options, but investors need to be aware of the risks and learn to manage them.

Regarding China's situation where the 13th Five Year Plan is in progress and has navigated "Green Economy" as its future direction in early 2016, investors are also paying more attention to it.

In response to that, Claudia Kruse, Managing Director of Sustainability & Governance of APG Asset Management, addresses the significance that environmental, social and corporate governance can bring to investments. She says, ESG factors have been included to all APG's investing asset classes, investing process and standards, whichhave contributed to APG's continued outperformance during the past years.

APG administers pensions and manages pension assets of onein every five Dutch families. It invests 424 billion Euros of pension funds as fiduciary/pension manager, which has made the company the largest pension manager in Europe and one of the largest fiduciary managers worldwide. APG operates globally with offices in the Netherlands (Amsterdam and Heerlen) and subsidiaries in Hong Kong and New York, with more than 2,200 highly qualified employees in the pension administration and the asset management environment.

E Fund is a leading Chinese asset manager which provides a full spectrum of services. It leads positions in mutual funds, pension funds and segregated account businesses in China. The company is headquartered in Guangzhou, China and has offices in Beijing, Shanghai and other major cities across the nation. It also has subsidiaries in the US and Hong Kong. As of the end of 2015, the total assets managed by the company have exceeded RMB 960 billion. It has been ranked among the top five fund management companies in China over the last ten consecutive years.