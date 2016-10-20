TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/19/16 -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (previously Element Financial Corporation) ("Element Fleet" or the "Company") (TSX: EFN)(TSX: EFN.DB.A)(TSX: EFN.DB.B) today announced that further to its previous announcement on October 3, 2016, setting out the formula for the determination of the adjustment to the applicable conversion prices to the $345 million aggregate principal amount of 5.125% convertible debentures due June 30, 2019 (the "2014 Debentures") and the $575 million aggregate principal amount of 4.25% convertible debentures due June 30, 2020 (the "2015 Debentures", and together with the 2014 Debentures, the "Debentures") to give effect to the completion of its reorganization into two separate publicly-traded companies, implemented by way of statutory plan of arrangement, such adjustment to the conversion prices of the Debentures has now been determined in accordance with the formula further described in the Company's news release of October 3, 2016.

The conversion price for the 2014 Debentures, as adjusted, shall be equal to $14.32737 per Element Fleet common share, representing a conversion ratio of approximately 69.79648 Element Fleet common shares per $1,000 principal amount of the 2014 Debentures.

The conversion price for the 2015 Debentures, as adjusted, shall be equal to $19.10317 per Element Fleet common share, representing a conversion ratio of approximately 52.34733 Element Fleet common shares per $1,000 principal amount of the 2015 Debentures.

A notice with the adjusted conversion prices for the Debentures has been sent to holders of the Debentures in accordance with the terms of the applicable indentures governing the Debentures.

The Debentures remain the outstanding obligations of Element Fleet. The Company has received the TSX's approval of the formula to calculate the adjustment to the conversion price of the Debentures.

