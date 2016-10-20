Bogen Communications International, Inc., (Pink Sheets:BOGN) today announced results for the year ended December 31, 2015.
|
Audited Results: Year Ended December 31,
|Dollars in 000's
|
2015
|
2014
|Net Sales
|$5,897
|$8,784
|Gross Profit
|4,842
|7,247
|Gross Profit %
|82.1%
|82.5%
|Income (Loss) Before Taxes
|(489)
|325
|Net Income (Loss)
|$(391)
|$216
|Selected Balance Sheet Data:
|December 31, 2015
|December 31, 2014
|Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
|$217
|$3,872
|Net Trade Receivables
|142
|300
|Inventories
|9
|7
|Goodwill and Intangible Assets
|4,856
|5,012
|Total Assets
|8,812
|13,134
|Notes Payable
|-0-
|2,567
|Total Current Liabilities
|1,297
|4,780
|Total Liabilities
|2,916
|6,584
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|$5,896
|$6,550
Please visit Bogen's website at www.bogencommunicationsinternationalinc.com for the complete Consolidated Financial Statements as well as additional information about the Company and its products and services.
About Bogen
Bogen Communications International, Inc., based in Mahwah, New Jersey, and Munich, Germany, develops, markets, and sells voice messaging and related products and services to customers primarily in Europe.
