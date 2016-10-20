Bogen Communications International, Inc., (Pink Sheets:BOGN) today announced results for the year ended December 31, 2015.

Audited Results: Year Ended December 31, Dollars in 000's 2015 2014 Net Sales $5,897 $8,784 Gross Profit 4,842 7,247 Gross Profit % 82.1% 82.5% Income (Loss) Before Taxes (489) 325 Net Income (Loss) $(391) $216

Selected Balance Sheet Data: December 31, 2015 December 31, 2014 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash $217 $3,872 Net Trade Receivables 142 300 Inventories 9 7 Goodwill and Intangible Assets 4,856 5,012 Total Assets 8,812 13,134 Notes Payable -0- 2,567 Total Current Liabilities 1,297 4,780 Total Liabilities 2,916 6,584 Total Stockholders' Equity $5,896 $6,550

Please visit Bogen's website at www.bogencommunicationsinternationalinc.com for the complete Consolidated Financial Statements as well as additional information about the Company and its products and services.

About Bogen

Bogen Communications International, Inc., based in Mahwah, New Jersey, and Munich, Germany, develops, markets, and sells voice messaging and related products and services to customers primarily in Europe.

