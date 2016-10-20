

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australian oil and gas producer Woodside Petroleum Ltd.(WOPEF.PK, WOPEY.PK,WPL.AX) reported that sales revenues for the third-quarter declined 9.0 percent to $988 million from last year's $1.09 billion, due to the impact of a lower oil price.



Production in the quarter declined 0.4 percent to 25.2 Million Barrels of Oil Equivalents or MMboe from last year's 25.3 MMboe. Sales volumes grew 5.4 percent to 25.4 MMboe from 24.1 MMboe a year ago.



Production guidance for 2016 has been narrowed to 92-95 MMboe. This is driven by operational performance and follows the increase in production guidance from 86-93 MMboe to 90-95 MMboe in August 2016.



As part of managing debt obligations, It secured US$1.2 billion in funding at competitive rates. It has strong support from debt capital markets and gearing remains well within our target range of 10-30%.



