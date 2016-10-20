sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 20.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 550 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

20,55 Euro		+0,16
+0,78 %
WKN: 855377 ISIN: AU000000WPL2 Ticker-Symbol: WOPA 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
ASX-50
1-Jahres-Chart
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,53
20,79
19.10.
20,414
20,834
19.10.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LIMITED
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LIMITED20,55+0,78 %