Fingerprint Sensor Market Demand Driven by SmartCards and IoT

On the basis of the technology employed in fingerprint sensors market, it can be segmented into four broad categories; capacitive sensors, optical sensors, thermal sensors and ultrasonic sensors. Among all these segments, capacitive sensors are the most common. Based upon the application of fingerprint sensor, its market can be segmented into three categories; smartphones, smartcards and others.

The technological advancements in 21st century have provided people with the access to top notch security tools such as smartphones, for their privacy. Nowadays, one can use biometric scans such as fingerprint or even retina scan as the key to access their personnel information. These specs of a person act as his/her personal identity card because of a distinct quality that is; no two persons can have identical fingerprints or even retina patterns. Fingerprint sensing is one of the primary biometric technology that has been employed on a large scale. Fingerprint processing involves three primary steps: enrollment, searching and verification.

The global fingerprint sensor market is set to experience favorable growth driven by factors such as increasing smartphone shipments, declining cost of fingerprint sensor, rising mobile payment transaction, and increasing fraudulent practices. Further, the scope of growth for this market will be broadened by continuously increasing size of addressable smartcard market and higher usage of payment cards. However, the growth of this budding market will be hindered by the business cycle fluctuations and risk of security breaches such as spoofability.

The report "Global Fingerprint Sensor Market by Application (Smartphones, Smartcards, PC & Tablet) Industry Analysis & Outlook (2016-2020)" analyzes the development of this market, with focus on the North American and European markets. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report. The four major players: Synaptics Incorporated, Fingerprint Cards, NEXT Biometrics ASA and IDEX ASA are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth. The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the global fingerprint sensor market along with the study of the regional markets.

