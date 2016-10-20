sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 20.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 550 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,035 Euro		+0,002
+0,10 %
WKN: 863981 ISIN: GB0003318416 Ticker-Symbol: PML 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PREMIER FARNELL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PREMIER FARNELL PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AVNET INC
AVNET INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVNET INC38,021+0,46 %
PREMIER FARNELL PLC2,035+0,10 %