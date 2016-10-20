

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK) said that it expects to report operating EBITDA of around 113 million euros in the third-quarter, compared to 144 million euros reported last year.



Based on preliminary figures for September 2016, GEA expects sales for the third-quarter to be around 1.100 billion euros, compared to 1.107 billion euros. It represented decline of 1.8% on organic basis- i.e. adjusted for currency and acquisition effects - from the prior year.



It projects quarterly order intake to be around 1.084 billion euros, compared to 1.068 billion euros.



GEA adjusted its guidance for the financial year 2016 with assumptions unchanged. It expects moderate sales decline against prior year, compared to prior estimation of moderate increase in sales.



The company projects 2016 an operating EBITDA of around 570 million euros including about 10 million euros from the acquisition Imaforni, compared to the prior outlook of 645 million euros and 715 million euros without Imaforni.



The mid-term financial targets given at the occasion of the Capital Markets Day at the beginning of October 2016 are confirmed in all aspects.



GEA's third-quarter results will be published on 28 October 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX