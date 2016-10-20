

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is higher on Thursday for a fifth day, following the positive lead overnight from Wall Street and the jump in crude oil prices. In addition, a weaker yen lifted exporters' shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 162.96 points or 0.96 percent to 17,161.87, after falling to 16,992.14 in early trades.



Among the major exporters, Toshiba is advancing almost 2 percent, Panasonic is adding 0.6 percent and Canon is unchanged, while Sony is losing 0.3 percent. Sharp Corp. is rising almost 6 percent, extending its strong gains from the previous session.



Automaker Toyota is rising almost 1 percent and Honda is up more than 1 percent. Fast Retailing is rising almost 3 percent and SoftBank is higher by more than 1 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is up 0.6 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is up more than 1 percent and JX Holdings is adding 0.4 percent as crude oil prices rose overnight.



Among the major gainers, Mitsui Fudosan is rising more than 5 percent, while Tokyo Tatemono and Mitsubishi Estate are gaining almost 4 percent each. On the flip side, Kao Corp. is losing almost 2 percent.



On the economic front, Japan will provide September figures for department store sales and convenience store sales today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 103 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly higher on Wednesday amid a sharp increase by the price of crude oil as well as on upbeat corporate earnings results.



The Dow rose 40.68 points or 0.2 percent to 18,202.62, the Nasdaq inched up 2.57 points or 0.1 percent to 5,246.41 and the S&P 500 edged up 4.69 points or 0.2 percent to 2,144.29.



The major European markets moved to the upside on Wednesday after seeing initial weakness. While the German DAX Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both rose by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil prices rose Wednesday following the release of a report showing an unexpected drop in weekly crude oil inventories. WTI crude for November delivery surged up $1.31 or 2.6 percent to $51.60 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the best closing level since July of 2015.



