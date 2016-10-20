



Clark, Philippines, Oct 20, 2016 - (ACN Newswire) - Global Gateway Development Corporation (GGDC), the developer of Global Gateway Logistics City (GGLC) in the Clark Freeport Zone, has celebrated the topping off of two commercial buildings in the 177-hectare city. GGLC is twice the size of Central, Hong Kong's business district.The completion of the buildings One West and Two West represents the first phase of the development of the 2.5-hectare West Aeropark located within GGLC. The two towers, to be opened in May 2017, comprise 47,000 sqm of Grade A office space and 10,000 sqm of retail space.West Aeropark will include a further three office towers with the five buildings delivering a combined gross floor area of 142,000 sqm. All five towers have attained pre-certified Gold status under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Core & Shell certification. West Aeropark is one of four parks in GGLC's Aeropark Office Campus.GGLC is located at the heart of Southeast Asia in the central plains of Luzon, just 60 minutes north of Metro Manila, inside the Clark Freeport Zone. The city is directly adjacent to Clark International Airport and is situated at the interchange of the North Luzon Expressway with the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, which connect Manila and the deep-water port at Subic with Central and Northern Luzon."We foresee the Clark Freeport Zone emerging as a new office and logistics hub for the Philippines. Businesses operating from the site will benefit from high-quality office space located in a well-designed, master-planned precinct within the Clark Freeport Zone with significant government incentives and connectivity to the rest of Asia," says GGDC CEO Mark Williams."We are excited to bring world-class buildings and amenities to the Clark Freeport Zone, which we believe will be the next major urban growth center of the country. Pre-leasing is already in progress in advance of the much anticipated opening of our One West and Two West buildings in May 2017," says GGDC President Michael Russell."Our West Aeropark campus provides best-practice benchmarks in urban planning and design, including abundant green spaces consisting of meticulously landscaped linear and pocket parks, further complementing the many pedestrian networks which meander through the master planned retail corridors of the campus," he adds.The topping off ceremony, held on October 18, was attended by the officers of GGDC, Clark International Airport Corporation, Clark Development Corporation and other government officials as well as numerous business leaders and representatives of global investment firms. (Please see below for a list of key attendees.)For a future view of the city please click video link. http://ggdc.com/About GGDC and GGLC:GGDC was established in 2008, to develop and operate Global Gateway Logistics City. GGDC's investors include leading investment funds from the Middle East and Asia. GGDC is focused on developing a green and sustainable city to offer premium office and commercial properties for lease. GGLC will be a world-class environment for employees and visitors focused on creating a harmonious live-work-play neighborhood. GGLC is divided into four lifestyle zones consisting of its Aeropark Office Campus, Central Business District, Retail Center and Logistics Park. When completed the city will offer more than six million sqm of mixed-use development and will provide extensive employment for surrounding cities complementing the development of the Clark Freeport Zone.Media Contact:Martyn TaylorChief Operating Officer, GGDC+63 917 893 4463 | martyn.taylor@ggdc.com.Tel No.: +63 45 499 5560 x1010 | Fax No.: +63 45 499 5561For names of executives in the photograph (http://bit.ly/2doBto2), please see below (from left to right)* Noel Manankil - Office of the President, Officer in Charge (Clark Development Corporation)* Rick Santos - Chairman, Founder and CEO (CB Richard Ellis, Philippines)* Evan McBride - Chief Investment Officer (Global Gateway Development Corporation)* Michael V. Russell - President (Global Gateway Development Corporation)* Malcolm Lai - Managing Director (Baring Private Equity Asia)* Jamie Kim - Investment Manager (Asia Debt Management Hong Kong Limited)* Alex Cauguiran - President and CEO (Clark International Airport Corporation)* Mark Williams - CEO (Global Gateway Development Corporation)* Bobby Castillo - President and CEO (EEI Corporation)Source: GGDCCopyright 2016 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.