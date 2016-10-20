

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA.L, HSBC) said it will exit Monaco as the wealthy principality loses its allure for some global banks.



HSBC noted that it will refer Monaco clients to CFM Indosuez Wealth Management, majority owned by France's Crédit Agricole. Any remaining Monaco business will be wrapped up.



'It draws to a close the restructuring of our European private banking operations, with the future focus being on growing our business with strategic clients of the group,' HSBC Private Bank said in a statement.



