

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Donald Trump doubled down on his rhetoric about the presidential election being rigged, suggesting on Wednesday evening that he would not commit to accepting the electoral results in less than three weeks.



Squaring off against former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton in the final presidential debate at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Trump told moderator Chris Wallace when asked if he would accept the results that he instead would keep people in suspense.



Trump hit all the conservative notes in the early going, vociferously supporting the second amendment, immigration and Pro Life legislation in potential candidates for the Supreme Court.



Clinton was the polar opposite, emphasizing women's rights and a path to citizenship for immigrants. She also voiced her support for the second amendment, but cited the need for what she called common-sense gun regulations.



She also took on the WikiLeaks controversy head on, placing the blame squarely on the shoulders of the Russians - whom she said want Trump to win the election and be their puppet.



Trump hit Clinton on her experience, particularly in foreign policy - calling it bad experience and pinning the creation of ISIS on some of her decisions as Secretary of State.



She countered by assailing his temperament and unsuitability to have the nuclear codes.



Clinton also hit him on his treatment of women, which he dismissed as politically motivated fiction.



Election Day is November 8.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX