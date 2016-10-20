AirMap Announces Appointment Of Chief Technology Officer Daniel Rubio





Veteran tech executive Rubio brings expertise in autonomous vehicles, IoT, mobile, and robotics to startup AirMap

SANTA MONICA, California, Oct. 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- AirMap, the world's leading airspace management platform for drones, announced today that Daniel Rubio has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer.

Rubio is a seasoned technology leader and engineer. As CTO, he will apply his extensive expertise in mapping, IoT, robotics, mobile devices and autonomous cars to AirMap's industry-leading airspace management platform. As a member of AirMap's executive leadership team, Rubio will help to drive AirMap's vision for innovation, shape company and product strategy, and lead the development of airspace solutions that advance the capabilities of AirMap's partners and enable a future in which millions of drones fly billions of flights.

"We are excited to welcome Daniel to our growing team of world-class executives," AirMap CEO Ben Marcus said. "His technological vision and expertise in the unmanned vehicle space will be invaluable as he leads the engineering team at AirMap and helps accelerate widespread adoption of our partners' advanced drone capabilities."

Rubio brings more than 20 years of multidisciplinary experience to the AirMap team. Most recently, he served as CTO of HERE, a high-definition mapping company focused on solutions for self-driving cars. At HERE, Rubio led the team behind the company's cloud platform for autonomous vehicles, a system that revolutionized how vehicles receive and communicate information and sense and interpret the world around them via high-definition maps, location services, and data exchange platforms. Prior to HERE, Rubio led the development of the Motorola Droid at Motorola/Google and brought Android to Nokia with his work on the Nokia X.

"I'm honored to join AirMap at such a pivotal time for unmanned aircraft," Rubio said. "The world is primed for the proliferation of drones, and the work we're doing at AirMap is going to significantly accelerate the pace of innovation in the drone space. Moving from autonomous, terrestrial vehicles to unmanned aircraft was a natural transition for me."

Prior to joining Nokia, Rubio held several Senior Designer and Chief Architect positions in major U.S., Japanese and Finnish corporations. At the Symbian Foundation, he was the CTO and Chief Architect and led the Symbian Foundation Architecture Council. At Motorola, he collaborated with partners such as Google, Qualcomm and Texas Instruments to develop the Motorola Droid. At NEC Technologies, he led the design and development of the company's third generation of radio frequency subsystems for the company's 3G mobile phone platform.

