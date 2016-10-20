

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is in discussions to sell its stake in its Chinese onshore investment-banking joint venture.



First Capital Securities disclosed in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange that it and J.P. Morgan are in talks to transfer the 33% stake.



J.P. Morgan owns 33.3% of the investment-banking joint venture it established in 2011 with First Capital Securities Co.



According to the filing, no agreement has been reached on J.P. Morgan's potential stake sale in the China investment-banking joint venture.



