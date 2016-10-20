sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 20.10.2016 BÃ¶rsentÃ¤glich Ã¼ber 12.000 News von 550 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,70 Euro		+0,435
+1,87 %
WKN: 909225 ISIN: SE0000412371 Ticker-Symbol: MO7 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MODERN TIMES GROUP MTG AB B Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MODERN TIMES GROUP MTG AB B 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,674
24,218
08:21
23,823
24,021
08:21
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MODERN TIMES GROUP MTG AB B
MODERN TIMES GROUP MTG AB B Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MODERN TIMES GROUP MTG AB B23,70+1,87 %