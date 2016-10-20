Regulatory News:

Fourth quarter

Net sales for the quarter rose 11.0 per cent to SEK 1,952 million (1,759).

Organic growth in fixed exchange rates was 10.2 per cent (5.6).

The gross margin increased to 15.3 per cent (14.2).

Adjusted EBITA increased to SEK 81 million (67).

EBIT totalled SEK 65 million (46).

Items affecting comparability amounted to SEK million (neg: 5).

Profit for the period totalled SEK 25 million (30).

Earnings per share, before and after dilution, including discontinued operations, amounted to SEK 0.33 (0.39).

Cash flow from operating activities was a negative SEK 75 million (neg: 23).

September 2015-August 2016

Net sales for the period rose 4.6 per cent to SEK 8,301 million (7,934).

Organic growth in fixed exchange rates was 4.4 per cent (5.7).

The gross margin increased to 15.0 per cent (14.1).

Adjusted EBITA rose to SEK 390 million (354).

EBIT totalled SEK 324 million (218).

Items affecting comparability amounted to a negative SEK 5 million (neg: 69).

Profit for the period totalled SEK 225 million (125).

Earnings per share, before and after dilution, including discontinued operations, amounted to SEK 2.95 (1.75).

Cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK 447 million (59).

Net debt in relation to adjusted EBITDA was 2.1 (2.6).

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend per share of SEK 2.40 (1.70), corresponding to SEK 183 million (129).

This information is information that Dustin Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on October 20, 2016.

About Dustin

Dustin is one of the leading Nordic resellers of IT products with associated services to companies, the public sector and private individuals. With its core business in e-commerce, Dustin functions as a bridge between the manufacturer's wide-ranging offerings and customer requirements, in which Dustin's employees support customers in finding the appropriate solution for them.

Dustin is a one-stop-shop that offers some 200,000 products with associated services, features and solutions. Operations are conducted in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland.

The company has approximately 900 employees. Sales during the 2015/16 financial year amounted to approximately SEK 8.3 billion. About 90 per cent of Dustin's income derives from the corporate market with a focus on small and medium-sized companies. Dustin Group has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015 and has its head o

