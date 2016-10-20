

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis is slated to release Germany's producer prices for September in the pre-European session at 2:00 am ET. Economists forecast the producer price index to drop 1.2 percent annually after easing 1.6 percent in August.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the yen and the pound, it fell against the U.S. dollar. Against the Swiss franc, the euro held steady.



As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8931 against the pound, 1.0854 against the Swiss franc, 1.0957 against the U.S. dollar and 113.68 against the yen.



