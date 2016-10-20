AIM and Media Release

20 October 2016

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) ("Base" or the "Company") gives notice that its annual general meeting of members will be held on Wednesday, 23November 2016 at 10.00am (Perth time) ("AGM") at:

Quest West Perth

54 Kings Park Road

Wes Perth, Western Australia, Australia

A full version of the notice of annual general meeting ("Notice") and the accompanying explanatory memorandum will be sent to all registered members of the Company and is also available at the Company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

A summary of the items of business to be addressed at the AGM is set out below:

ITEMS OF BUSINESS

Accounts and Reports

To receive and consider the financial report of the Company, the Directors' report and the auditor's report for the year ended 30June 2016.

Item 1 - Adoption of the Remuneration Report

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That the Remuneration Report, which forms part of the Directors' report for the financial year ended 30June 2016, be adopted."

Item2 - Re-Election of Mr Malcolm Macpherson as a Director

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That Mr Malcolm Macpherson, who retires in accordance with rule3.6 of the Company's constitution, be re-elected as a Director of the Company."

Item3 - Re-Election of Mr Colin Bwye as a Director

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That Mr Colin Bwye, who retires in accordance with rule3.6 of the Company's constitution, be re-elected as a Director of the Company."

Item4 - Approval of the Grant of Performance Rights to MrTimCarstens

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, members approve the grant of 1,725,567Performance Rights by the Company to Mr Tim Carstens and the acquisition of Shares by Mr Carstens upon the vesting and exercise of any such Performance Rights, in accordance with the Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan and otherwise in accordance with the terms and conditions summarised in the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying this Notice."

Item5 - Approval of the Grant of Performance Rights to MrColinBwye

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, members approve the grant of 1,725,567Performance Rights by the Company to Mr Colin Bwye and the acquisition of Shares by Mr Bwye upon the vesting and exercise of any such Performance Rights, in accordance with the Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan and otherwise in accordance with the terms and conditions summarised in the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying this Notice."

Other Business

To consider any other business brought forward in accordance with the Company's constitution or the law.

IMPORTANT VOTING INFORMATION FOR THE AGM

Right to Vote

The Directors have determined that, for the purpose of voting at the AGM, the members entitled to vote are those persons who are the registered holders of shares at 4.00pm (Perth time) on 21November 2016.

Chairman's Voting Intention

The Chairman of the AGM (where appropriately authorised) intends to vote all available undirected proxies in favour of all Items of Business.

Voting Prohibitions and Exclusions

Please refer to the full Notice for information regarding the application of voting prohibitions and voting exclusions.

Appointment of Proxies

Each member entitled to vote at the AGM may appoint a proxy to attend and vote at the AGM. A proxy need not be a member and can be an individual or a body corporate. A member entitled to cast two or more votes may appoint two proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise.

A body corporate appointed as a member's proxy may appoint a representative to exercise any of the powers the body may exercise as a proxy at the AGM. The appointment must comply with section250D of the Corporations Act. The representative should bring to the meeting evidence of his or her appointment, including any authority under which the appointment is signed, unless it has previously been given to the Company.

Lodgement of Proxy Documents

For an appointment of a proxy for the AGM to be effective:

(a) the proxy's appointment; and

(b) if the appointment is signed by the appointor's attorney - the authority under which the appointment was signed (eg a power of attorney) or a certified copy of it,

must be received by the company at least 48 hours before the start of the AGM. Proxy appointments received after this time will be invalid for the AGM.

The following addresses are specified for the purposes of receipt of proxies:

By mobile

Scan the QR Code on your proxy form and follow the prompts

By mail:

Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited

GPO Box 242 Melbourne

Victoria 3001, Australia

By fax:

1800 783 447 (in Australia)

+61 3 9473 2555 (outside Australia)

Custodian voting:

Intermediary Online subscribers only (custodians): www.intermediaryonline.com

UNITED KINGDOM (CREST VOTING INSTRUCTION)

Depository interest holders in CREST ("DI Holders") may transmit voting instructions by utilising the CREST voting service in accordance with the procedures described in the CREST Manual (available at www.euroclear.com/CREST). CREST personal members or other CREST sponsored members, and those CREST members who have appointed a voting service provider, should refer to their CREST sponsor or voting service provider, who will be able to take appropriate action on their behalf.

In order for instructions made using the CREST voting service to be valid, the appropriate CREST message ("CREST Voting Instruction") must be properly authenticated in accordance with Euroclear's specifications and must contain the information required for such instructions, as described in the CREST Manual.

To be effective, the CREST Voting Instruction must be transmitted so as to be received by the company's agent (Computershare UK - contact details below) no later than 18November 2016 at 2.00am (GMT). For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time (as determined by the timestamp applied to the CREST Voting Instruction by the CREST applications host) from which the Company's agent is able to retrieve the CREST Voting Instruction by enquiry to CREST in the manner prescribed by CREST. DIHolders in CREST and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors or voting service providers should note that Euroclear does not make available special procedures in CREST for any particular messages. Normal system timings and limitations will therefore apply in relation to the transmission of CREST Voting Instructions. It is the responsibility of the DIHolder concerned to take (or, if the DIHolder is a CREST personal member or sponsored member or has appointed a voting service provider, to procure that the CREST sponsor or voting service provider takes) such action as shall be necessary to ensure that a CREST Voting Instruction is transmitted by means of the CREST voting service by any particular time.

DI Holders and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors or voting service providers are referred, in particular, to those sections of the CREST Manual concerning practical limitations of the CREST system and timings.

Form of Instruction

DIHolders are invited to attend the AGM but are not entitled to vote at the AGM. In order to have votes cast at the AGM on their behalf, DI Holders must complete, sign and return the Forms of Instruction sent to them together with this Notice to the Company's agent, Computershare UK (contact details below), by no later than 18November 2016 at 2.00am (GMT).

ENDS.

