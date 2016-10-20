

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's foreign trade data for September is due to be released in the pre-European session at 2:00 am ET. The trade surplus was CHF 3.02 billion in August.



Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the Swiss franc rose against the yen and the pound, it fell against the U.S. dollar. Against the euro, the franc held steady.



As of 1:55 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0854 against the euro, 1.2155 against the pound, 0.9905 against the U.S. dollar and 104.72 against the yen.



