Tobii (STO:TOBII) today announced that Esben Olesen has decided to leave Tobii after five years as Chief Financial Officer.

Esben Olesen, part of Tobii's Group Management Team, has been employed since 2011. He will retain his responsibilities as CFO of Tobii until he leaves office in March 2017. The process of appointing a successor is under way. Esben Olesen will leave Tobii to take upon a similar position at another company.

"Esben has played a significant role at Tobii, particularly before and during the company's IPO, and he has contributed to Tobii's success during these years. I will miss our close cooperation and wish Esben all the best in his new position," said Henrik Eskilsson, CEO of Tobii.

This information is information that Tobii AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on October 20, 2016, at 8:00 a.m. CET.

About Tobii

Tobii is the global leader in eye tracking. Our vision is a world where all technology works in harmony with natural human behavior. Tobii operates through three business units: Tobii Dynavox makes specially designed computers that are controlled by eye movement or touch screens for use by people with special needs due to spinal cord injuries, CP, ALS or other medical conditions. Tobii Pro develops and sells eye-tracking equipment and services used today by more than 3,000 companies and 2,000 research institutions, including all of the world's 50 highest ranked universities. Tobii Tech further develops Tobii's technology for new volume markets, such as computer games, personal computers, virtual reality and vehicles. Tobii is headquartered in Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (TOBII). The group has around 700 employees. For more information, please visit www.tobii.com.

