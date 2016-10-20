AS LHV Group wishes to inform all investors of the company's Financial calendar for the 2017 financial year.



We plan to disclose information and organize the general meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:



07/02/2017 Unaudited results for 2016 and for Q4 2016



28/02/2017 Audited results for 2016



29/03/2017 General meeting of shareholders



18/04/2017 Q1 interim results



18/07/2017 Q2 interim results



24/10/2017 Q3 interim results



