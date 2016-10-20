

MILESTONE GROUP PLC



('Milestone' or the 'Company')



Issue of Equity



Milestone (AIM:MSG), the AIM quoted provider of digital media and technology solutions, announces that it has agreed to issue 92,333,332 new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence per share in the Company, subject to admission to AIM, raising £1.385 million before expenses, at a price of 1.5 pence per share (the 'Placing'). The proceeds of the Placing will be used for marketing of the newly launched Alchemy e-media platform, recruiting key staff, and additional development of the Passion Project platform.



The 92,333,332 new ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares of Milestone.



Application will be made for the 92,333,332 ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on AIM, which is expected to occur on or around 31 October 2016.



Following the Placing, Milestone will have in issue 876,331,314 ordinary shares with voting rights.



The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.



