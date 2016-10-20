Magic Wrinkle Softening Product GABA Propalanine Starts A Wave Across Asia and Plans to Enter Other Global Markets











JKS's new cloud-based entrepreneurial modelis expected to start a new wave of entrepreneurial small businesses worldwide

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Skincare brand JKS, a leader in Asia's skincare industry since 2014,has launchedin Taiwan.Founded on the principle of using the best naturalingredients todevelopskincare creams, the companyhasformally introduced their GABA wrinkle softening product.JKS has alsolaunched a cloud-based platform, http://www.jk-secret.com,offering high-quality products, secure payment, convenient shipping, online customer service, and assistance with logistics. With this platform, entrepreneurscan expand the number and variety of product distribution channels available to them, significantly lowering the barriers to entry into the business.

Photo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161019/430756

Based on its corporate philosophy of providing bothskincare productsand entrepreneurial opportunities for women, the company has starteda wave of women building their own beauty businesses in Asia and is seeking to expand its innovative business modelinto Taiwanandother Asian countries and regions, offering cloud-based opportunitiesaround the world.

JKShelps women worldwide alleviate their skin troubles. The firm has conducted in-depth research into skin texture, developing the efficient wrinkle softening ingredient GABA propalanine,a natural amino acid contained in animals andplants including wheat, rice and many vegetables. The ingredient is easily absorbed by the skin,causingit to relax. The brand was the first to use GABA, which has been certified and approved by the French organization Ecocert for its full suite of beauty and skincare products. According to a study conducted by Bloomage Freda Biopharm, GABA is the secret to the immediate softening of wrinkles. Since the GABAseries of products was launched, women across Asia have been clamoring forit. Based onits success in Asia, GABA wrinkle softening products have become a hit among consumers across Europe and the US. High-quality GABA products offer a safer and more efficient skincare methodcompared with full-scale medical procedures.

In addition toits commitment to developingraw materials and searching for efficient cosmetic ingredients, JKS'snew cloud-based platformisseeking the participation of individualsinterested in buildingtheir own beauty business. After joining the platform, entrepreneurs receivefinancial rewards based on their performance, with theaim of creating a win-win situation forJKS and the entrepreneurs who join.





