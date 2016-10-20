LONDON, October 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Healthcare packaging market, an essential, though a tiny component of the healthcare industry, has directly been affecting through changes in healthcare systems as well as evolving demographics. Every country wants to improve its healthcare system to meet demand pressures. On average 10% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the world was spent in the health sector in 2013. Healthcare spending increased faster than economic growth across OECD countries over the past 20 years. Given the rise in population, urbanisation, ageing population and increase in the healthcare spending, demand for healthcare products has been on the rise and so the demand for healthcare packaging.

Global demand for healthcare packaging materials reached $65.8 billion in 2015, which showed year-on-year growth of 5.6%. The growth was mainly driven by Asia while other regions have also registered notable growths and remained supportive in driving the global demand.

Commodity Inside anticipates that global demand for healthcare packaging will increase at a CAGR of 5.3% over the next decade. Demand for healthcare products as well as developments in medical practices will determine the growth of the market. In addition, demographics changes, macroeconomic indicators, growth in emerging markets, new regulations and changes in the healthcare sector will play a pivotal role in determining the global healthcare packaging market.

REPORT DETAIL

The Global Healthcare Packaging Market out to 2026 report addresses the following key issues:

Assessment of the healthcare packaging market by using a very sophisticated and robust methodology

The future direction of the healthcare packaging market over the next ten years

Discussions on the main trends and developments which will evolve the global healthcare packaging industry

Commentary on the current and future performance of the healthcare packaging market in major emerging markets

High-level discussions about the impact of the healthcare systems on the healthcare packaging market

A quick round up of the potential opportunities presented by developments in health care system and demographics for the healthcare packaging industry

Detailed segmentations of the healthcare packaging market by material type

Profile of major producers and their strategies

The scope of The Global Healthcare Packaging Market out to 2026

A full coverage of the global healthcare packaging demand by region

Detailed demand projections of 15 major national markets

Demand projections on the basis of qualitative and quantitative forecasts models

Demand by 5 materials (glass, metal, paper & paperboard, plastic and others)

Detailed profiles of 17 leading companies in the healthcare packaging market

Comprehensive statistical appendices

211 supportive tables and charts

All supportive data provided in Excel

To learn more about The Global Healthcare Packaging Market out to 2026 please visithttps://commodityinside.com/reports/the-global-healthcare-packaging-market-out-to-2026/

Commodity Inside has a full suite of off-the-shelf market outlook reports on the packaging market:

The Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Outlook Out to 2020

A Ten Year Strategic Outlook for the Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market

A Strategic Outlook for the Global Glass Packaging Market to 2026

The Global Metal Packaging Market out to 2026

Global Corrugated Packaging Market Outlook to 2021

Global Folding Carton Market Outlook to 2021

Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market Outlook to 2021

AboutCommodity Inside

Commodity Inside (https://commodityinside.com/) is an independent privately owned company provides market research analysis and growth solutions to the commodities market. We specialise in glass, metal, paper and plastic industries and its end-use sectors such as construction, FMCG, OEM, packaging and white goods. We publish a variety of thorough and highly analytical market analysis reports. Our analysis is so unique and insightful that we believe that it will really benefit our clients in their strategic planning. Our consultancy arm offers specialist expertise to companies in these sectors and helping them in making the right decisions.

For further information about this report and additional research, please contact:

Obaid Shah

Head of Analysis- Downstream Industries

Email:o.shah@commodityinside.com

Tel: +44 (0) 207 14 00002

