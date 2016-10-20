ABERFORTH GEARED INCOME TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc ("AGIT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 19 October 2016 were:-

Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 212.26p

Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 214.73p

Zero Dividend Preference Share = 152.64p

The market value of investments was GBP339.9m less net liabilities (including Zero Dividend Preference Shares) of GBP104.8m to leave Shareholders' Funds of GBP235.1m.

Contact:

Gary Tait

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733