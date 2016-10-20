Componenta Corporation Stock Exchange Release on 20.10.2016 at 11.00



Marko Karppinen, 45, has been appointed CFO of Componenta Corporation as of 20 October 2016. He reports to CEO and President Harri Suutari and continues as a member of the Corporate Executive Team. Previously, he has worked as Senior Vice President, Development.



Markku Honkasalo has decided to move to another position outside Componenta Group as of 1.12.2016.



"I thank Markku Honkasalo for his contribution when trying together to save highly leveraged Componenta. Marko Karppinen has worked with me already at Ponsse and PKC Group as CFO. I'm happy to have him to lead Componenta's turnaround with me," says CEO and President Harri Suutari.



Helsinki, 20 October 2016



COMPONENTA CORPORATION



Harri Suutari President and CEO



For further information, please contact:



Harri Suutari President and CEO tel. +358 10 403 2200



