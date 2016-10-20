

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against its major counterparts in pre-European trading on Thursday, after polls pointed that Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton has emerged as the winner in the third and final debate held Wednesday night at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.



According to the CNN/ORC poll, Clinton won the 90-minute debate with a 52 percent score, versus 39 percent for her Republican challenger, Donald Trump.



Thus, Clinton defeated Trump in all three televised debates by the CNN poll.



Squaring off against former Secretary of State, Trump said he might not accept the election result. Election Day is November 8.



During the debate, Trump and Clinton confronted on issues over the Supreme Court, abortion policies and immigration, and other topics.



Asian stocks are mostly higher, as strong U.S. earnings and rallying oil prices helped improve investors' appetite for risk. Investors gear up for the European Central Bank decision later in the day to see how the ECB plans to continue its QE program, scheduled to end in March 2017.



The currency has trading in a positive territory in the Asian session.



The greenback advanced to 1.0952 against the euro, its strongest since July 25. The greenback is likely to find resistance around the 1.08 zone.



Figures from Destatis showed that Germany's producer prices declined at a faster-than-expected pace in September.



The producer price index fell 1.4 percent year-over-year in September, exceeding economists' forecast for a decrease of 1.2 percent. However, it was slower than the 1.6 percent drop in August.



Reversing from an early low of 1.2298 against the pound, the greenback edged up to 1.2263. If the greenback extends rise, 1.20 is likely seen as its next upside target level.



The greenback climbed to a 2-day high of 0.9909 against the Swiss franc, compared to Wednesday's closing value of 0.9889. Continuation of the greenback's uptrend may see it finding resistance around the 1.02 mark.



Data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed that Switzerland's trade surplus increased in the third quarter.



The trade surplus rose to CHF 10.2 billion from CHF 9.5 billion in second quarter.



The greenback reached as high as 103.78 against the Japanese yen, off its prior low of 103.34. The next possible resistance for the greenback-yen pair is seen around the 105.00 area.



The greenback spiked up to a 3-day high of 1.3173 against the loonie and a 2-day high of 0.7655 against the aussie, moving off from its previous low of 1.3106 and 2-month low low of 0.7734, respectively. The greenback is poised to challenge resistance around 0.745 against the aussie and 1.34 against the loonie.



Recovering from an early more than a 2-week low of 0.7266 against the kiwi, the greenback edged up to 0.7208. On the upside, 0.74 is possibly seen as the next level for the greenback.



Looking ahead, Eurozone current account data for August and U.K. retail sales data for September are slated for release shortly.



The European Central bank will announce its interest rate decision at 7:45 am ET. The bank is forecast to keep its refi rate at zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.4 percent.



Following the announcement, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will hold the customary post-meeting press conference.



In the New York session, U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended October 15, U.S. existing home sales data and leading indicators for September and U.S. Philly Fed manufacturing index for October are set to be published.



At 8:00 am ET, Bank of England Deputy Governor Nemat Shafik is expected to participate in a panel discussion about reform in the financial services industry at the Federal Bank of New York's conference.



At 8:30 am ET, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley is scheduled to give welcome remarks at a conference entitled 'Reforming Culture and Behavior in the Financial Services Industry: Expanding the Dialogue', in New York.



European Union leaders summit is due to be held in Brussels, later in the day.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX