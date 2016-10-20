Regulatory News:

ProfilGruppen (STO:PROFB) signs a new major contract through the subsidiary PG&WIP AB.

ProfilGruppen continues to expand by signing a new major contract. The agreement regards the supply of interior details based on customized aluminum profiles pre-packed for the end customer. The new contract runs over six years, starting 2017, with an estimated turnover of 350 million SEK in total.

The contract has been signed through the majority-owned subsidiary PG&WIP AB.

Following the agreement an investment of about 50 million SEK in an automated production line will be made. The investment will be made at PG&WIP:s current production facilities in Ã…seda. ProfilGruppen will produce long-length aluminum profiles, which will be processed to a finished product at PG&WIP AB.Â Â

"The success of the industrialization project that we communicated in April 2015 has created trust and therefore given us opportunities to expand further. Our unique production concept, created in cooperation between ProfilGruppen and Wip Consulting, gives a highly competitive offer. Due to the contract we expect to recruit about 12 new employees to PG&WIP AB." says Per Thorsell, President and CEO of ProfilGruppen.

_______________________________________________________

ProfilGruppen is a supplier of customised aluminium extrusions and components.

This information is of the type that ProfilGruppen AB (publ) is obligated to disclose in accordance with the Swedish Securities Exchange and Clearing Operations Act and/or the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was issued for publication at 10.00 CET onÂ October 20, 2016.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161020005565/en/

Contacts:

ProfilGruppen

Per Thorsell,Â President and CEO

Mobile: 46 (0)70-240 78 40

Email: per.thorsell@profilgruppen.se