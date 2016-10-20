

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - German re-insurer Hannover Re AG (HVRRY.PK, HVRRF.PK), at its investors day 2016 on Thursday, said it projects premium growth and increasing earnings in the medium term and long term. Increasing profits are expected from Life & Health reinsurance in the medium term, strong contribution from financial solutions business.



The company further said it is well capitalized and has flexibility to manage its capital position.



Hannover Re expects to pay further special dividends in years with flat earnings expectations.



According to the firm, growth in property &casualty is protected by expert knowledge and strong market position.



In Germany, Hannover Re shares were trading at 97.51 euros, up 0.38%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX