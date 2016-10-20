

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks closed broadly higher on Thursday as oil prices surged and the third and final U.S. presidential debate ended without a handshake. While oil prices fell slightly in Asian deals after sharp gains overnight, a weaker yen and hopes that the European Central Bank will extend its QE program supported underlying sentiment.



Chinese stocks ended on a flat note as investors took stock of a slew of key data released this week. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index closed virtually unchanged at 3,084.46 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is up 89 points or 0.38 percent at 23,393.



Japanese shares rose for a fifth consecutive session, with a weaker yen and a positive lead from Wall Street underpinning sentiment. The Nikkei average rose 236.59 points or 1.39 percent to 17,235.50, its highest level in nearly six months. The broader Topix index closed 1.0 percent higher at 1,370.80.



Exporters closed mostly higher, with Mazda Motor, Toyota, Honda, Hitachi and Toshiba rising 1-2 percent. Market heavyweight Fast Retailing rallied 3.7 percent and mobile carrier SoftBank advanced 1.5 percent.



Gaming giant Nintendo jumped 3.3 percent before unveiling a preview trailer on its upcoming NX console. Sharp Corp soared 7.7 percent on a Nikkei report that Foxconn, which holds a majority stake in the Japanese display manufacturer, is considering expanding into the chip business.



Australian shares closed marginally higher despite a disappointing jobs report, which showed that Australian employment unexpectedly declined by 9,800 in September, well below forecasts for an increase of 15,000.



Another survey from National Australia Bank showed that its index of business conditions eased a little in the third quarter but held above its long-run average. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 inched up 6.70 points or 0.12 percent to 5,442.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 7.80 points or 0.14 percent higher at 5,526.20.



Miner Rio Tinto rose 0.4 percent while South32 slid 0.4 percent and Fortescue dropped 1.9 percent after releasing their quarterly production reports. BHP Billiton shares advanced 1.7 percent. Gold miners Regis Resources, Norther Star, Evolution Mining and Newcrest Mining climbed 2-4 percent after gold prices hit a two-week high overnight, boosted by a weaker dollar.



Oil & gas producer Woodside Petroleum gained 0.9 percent after raising its full-year production guidance. Casino operator Crown Resorts lost 2.3 percent after announcing it would push ahead with the float of a 49 percent stake in its Australian hotels business. Ten Network shares plunged 19 percent after the company unveiled a full year $156.8 million loss.



Seoul shares drifted lower as foreign investors slowed their purchases ahead of the ECB meeting. The Kospi dropped 0.34 point or 0.02 percent to 2,040.60, snapping a four-day winning streak.



Market bellwether Samsung Electronics slid 0.3 percent on profit taking after rallying 2.3 percent the previous day. Refining company S-Oil climbed 1.5 percent after oil prices shot up overnight to a more than one-year high.



New Zealand shares ended largely unchanged, with the benchmark S&P/NZX50 index closing 2.76 points or 0.04 percent lower at 6,973.78. Trade Me shares slumped 4.9 percent to hit a three- month low on fears over the rollout of Facebook Marketplace in New Zealand. Metro Performance Glass, OceanaGold and Tourism Holdings outpaced gainers to end up about 2 percent each.



India's Sensex is moving up half a percent, led by gains in financial stocks. The Taiwan Weighted rose 0.4 percent and Malaysia's KLSE Composite index is rising 0.2 percent while benchmark indexes in Indonesia and Singapore were marginally lower.



Overnight, U.S. stocks closed modestly higher as oil prices hit a 15-month high, Morgan Stanley reported a better-than-expected profit and the Fed's latest Beige Book painted a positive picture of the economy.



Weak housing data and Intel's disappointing sales outlook for the current quarter limited the market's advance. The Dow and the S&P 500 rose about 0.2 percent each while the tech-heavy Nasdaq inched up 0.1 percent.



