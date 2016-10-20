No. 39/16 Prior to the extraordinary general meeting to be held on 24 October 2016, the Board of Directors wishes to inform give the shareholders the following information:



1. Cemat's financial position after the divestment of the silicon business, 2. description of and update on the divestment activities in Cemat'70 S.A., and 3. timetable for the process following the shareholders' decision at the extraordinary general meeting on either a share buyback programme or an extraordinary dividend.



(For details: please see attached document)



Cemat A/S



Jens Borelli-Kjær



Chairman of the Board



This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.



Attachment:

