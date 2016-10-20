Regulatory News:

With the refinancing of Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab's adjustable rate mortgages (ARMs) as of 1 January 2017 an electronic auction will be held in November 2016. The ARMs will be refinanced in covered mortgage bonds (SDRO). Nordea Bank Danmark will conduct the auction.

The Auction The auction will be held in the market for mortgage bonds at NASDAQ Copenhagen. The Dutch (hidden call) auction principle will be applied, implying that where bids exceed the cut-off price, the full amount will be allocated at the cut-off price. Bids made at the cut-off price may be allocated on a pro rata basis. There will be no allocation in respect of bids below the cut-off price. Auction period 22 November up to and including 24 November 2016. Amount Final volumes offered and time schedule are expected to be announced in the week 44, 2016. Settlement date 2 January 2017. Participant Bids can be made by anyone with an access to the market for mortgage bonds at NASDAQ Copenhagen. Bids can also be made to Nordea Markets. Contact persons are Bjarne Hammeken phone no. +45 3333 1707 and Kim Petersen phone no. +45 3333 1644.

For more detailed information please contact

Nordea Group Treasury ALM, Peter Brag phone no. +45 3333 1663 or Finn Nicolaisen phone no. +45 3333 1625.

Yours faithfully Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab

