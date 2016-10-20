Regulatory News:
With the refinancing of Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab's adjustable rate mortgages (ARMs) as of 1 January 2017 an electronic auction will be held in November 2016. The ARMs will be refinanced in covered mortgage bonds (SDRO). Nordea Bank Danmark will conduct the auction.
|The Auction
|The auction will be held in the market for mortgage bonds at NASDAQ Copenhagen.
|The Dutch (hidden call) auction principle will be applied, implying that where bids exceed the cut-off price, the full amount will be allocated at the cut-off price. Bids made at the cut-off price may be allocated on a pro rata basis. There will be no allocation in respect of bids below the cut-off price.
|Auction period
|22 November up to and including 24 November 2016.
|Amount
|Final volumes offered and time schedule are expected to be announced in the week 44, 2016.
|Settlement date
|2 January 2017.
|Participant
|Bids can be made by anyone with an access to the market for mortgage bonds at NASDAQ Copenhagen.
|Bids can also be made to Nordea Markets. Contact persons are Bjarne Hammeken phone no. +45 3333 1707 and Kim Petersen phone no. +45 3333 1644.
For more detailed information please contact
Nordea Group Treasury ALM, Peter Brag phone no. +45 3333 1663 or Finn Nicolaisen phone no. +45 3333 1625.
Yours faithfully Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161020005639/en/
Contacts:
Nordea Group Treasury ALM
Peter Brag phone no. +45 3333 1663
or
Finn Nicolaisen
phone no. +45 3333 1625