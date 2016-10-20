Regulatory News:

Organic order growth, solid profit and strong cash flow

Order growth for all business areas

Orders increased 11% to MSEK 26 696 (24 149), organic growth of 7%

Revenues increased 3% to MSEK 26 528 (25 723), unchanged organically

Adjusted operating profit of MSEK 5 189 (5 239), corresponding to a margin of 19.6% (20.4)

Reported operating profit at MSEK 5 023 (5 313), including change in provision for long-term incentive program MSEK -166 (+74)

Profit before tax amounted to MSEK 4 716 (5 042)

Profit for the period was MSEK 3 391 (3 806)

Basic earnings per share were SEK 2.78 (3.12)

Strong operating cash flow at MSEK 4 958 (4 621)

Vacuum Technique New business area in 2017

Near-term demand outlook

The overall demand for the Group is expected to remain at current level.

Previous near-term demand outlook (published July 15, 2016):

The overall demand for the Group is expected to remain at current level.

Atlas Copco is a world-leading provider of sustainable productivity solutions. The Group serves customers with innovative compressors, vacuum solutions and air treatment systems, construction and mining equipment, power tools and assembly systems. Atlas Copco develops products and services focused on productivity, energy efficiency, safety and ergonomics. The company was founded in 1873, is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and has a global reach spanning more than 180 countries. In 2015, Atlas Copco had revenues of BSEK 102 (BEUR 11) and more than 43 000 employees. Learn more at www.atlascopcogroup.com.

