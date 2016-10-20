

Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining 20 October 2016 Vast Resources plc ('Vast' or the 'Company')



Trading in the Company's shares



VAST Resources plc has noted the unusual volume of the Company's shares that have recently been traded and the Company is continuing to investigate the circumstances underlying those trades.



**ENDS**



For further information, visit www.vastresourcesplc.com or please contact:



Vast Resources plc Roy Pitchford (Chief Executive Officer) +40 (0) 372 988 988 - Office Romania +40 (0) 741 111 900 - Mobile Romania +44 (0) 7793 909985 - Mobile UK



Strand Hanson Limited - Financial & www.strandhanson.co.uk Nominated Adviser +44 (0) 20 7409 3494 James Spinney James Bellman



Brandon Hill Capital Ltd - Joint Broker www.brandonhillcapital.com Jonathan Evans +44 (0)20 3463 5016



Peterhouse Corporate Finance Ltd - Joint www.pcorpfin.com Broker +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 Duncan Vasey



St Brides Partners Ltd www.stbridespartners.co.uk Susie Geliher +44 (0) 20 7236 1177 Charlotte Page



The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR').



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Vast Resources plc via GlobeNewswire



A0J3GBB142P69R9



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX