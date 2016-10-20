

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank kept its key interest rates unchanged on Thursday for a fifth consecutive session and retained its asset purchases, in line with economists' expectations.



The Governing Council, led by ECB President Mario Draghi, held the refi rate unchanged at a record low zero percent in the policy session held in Frankfurt.



The deposit rate was maintained at -0.40 percent, and the marginal lending facility rate at 0.25 percent. The three rates were previously lowered in March.



'The Governing Council continues to expect the key ECB interest rates to remain at present or lower levels for an extended period of time, and well past the horizon of the net asset purchases,' the bank said in a statement.



The bank also confirmed that the monthly asset purchases of EUR 80 billion are intended to run until the end of March 2017, or beyond, if necessary, and in any case until a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation consistent with its inflation aim is seen.



Draghi is set to begin his customary post-decision press conference at 8.30 am ET, when he is likely to face questions on topics including plans for a stimulus extension, tapering of bond purchases, German banking problems and the Italy referendum.



